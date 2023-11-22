Jeddah -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started accepting applications from companies wishing to obtain a license to serve external pilgrims.



The process will continue until December 5 through the dedicated electronic platform: https://ehaj.haj.gov.sa.



This is part of the ministry's commitment to enhancing services for pilgrims and achieving effective competitiveness in this context.



Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj Affairs Ayed Algwinm indicated that the initiative aims to enhance competitiveness in providing excellent services to external pilgrims.



It also aims to expand the scope of the services offered to pilgrims, in addition to improving the services provided to them during the upcoming Hajj season, he said.



Algwinm noted that the increase in the number of specialized companies in the field will contribute to achieving the goals and meeting the needs and expectations of pilgrims coming from various places.



Interested companies can obtain a license to provide services for external pilgrims through the electronic platform. Such companies are required to submit their applications following the procedures and guidelines set by the ministry, ensuring the provision of high-quality services to pilgrims, based on a quantitative and qualitative classification.



The classification includes a list of services required from companies, covering all aspects of the comfort and safety of pilgrims, such as accommodation, meals, transportation, and everything related to their special needs.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urges interested companies to submit their applications within the specified deadlines and adhere to the standards and guidelines published in the tender document.



This is to ensure the provision of outstanding services that contribute to enriching the journey of pilgrims to the holy sites in order to make their spiritual journey a distinctive and unique experience by complying with the conditions and specifications outlined by the ministry.