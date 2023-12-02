ABU DHABI - The Founder’s Memorial, a permanent tribute to the visionary leadership of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, is marking the UAE's 52nd Union Day on 2nd and 3rd December.

The Memorial serves as a cornerstone in paying tribute to our rich history and countless accomplishments, and as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come, serving as a guiding light, illuminating the path of progress and advancement in various fields.

The celebration activities include Musical candlelight performances in tribute to the timeless poems of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.

Furthermore, the celebrations will include fun activities for children, while the “Ayalaa” performance, one of the Emirati folk arts, will bring traditional charm to the festivities.

A large display screen is also strategically placed in the outdoor area of the Memorial, which broadcasts the official UAE celebrations live, allowing the attendees to witness the official Union Day celebrations first-hand and immerse themselves in the spirit of unity and pride that permeates the event.

To mark the occasion, the Memorial offers specially curated cultural tours led by its cultural tour specialists to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the vision, noble values, distinguished personality, and remarkable journey of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan. The tours also shed light on the rich culture of the UAE.

To enhance the celebration of Union Day, a dedicated space has been allocated in the Memorial courtyard to provide top-notch hospitality services to visitors, allowing them to create cherished and unforgettable moments with their families amidst the Memorial's breathtaking views and exceptional festive atmosphere.