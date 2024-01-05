MADINAH — The first batch of Umrah pilgrims, as part of the Guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, arrived in Madinah on Thursday. This initial group, under the initiative led by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, consisted of 250 influential Islamic figures from 14 East Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Japan, Brunei, Thailand, South Korea, Cambodia, and Mongolia.



The second and third batches are expected to arrive later Thursday, completing the list of 1000 Umrah performers to be hosted under the program. The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and the Crown Prince for their warm reception. They acknowledged this act as a reflection of the Kingdom's dedication to serving Islam and its followers.



The program, organized by the General Secretariat of the Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program, includes visits to significant Islamic sites in Madinah such as the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque, along with other historical locations. Following their stay in Madinah, the guests will proceed to Makkah to perform Umrah, completing their spiritual journey.

