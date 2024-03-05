Crowning the successes of the inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the virtual biennale. The initiative is aimed at highlighting the importance of calligraphy as an expressive tool that reflects the content of cultures. It underscores the Authority's commitment to harnessing all its resources and investing in innovative digital capabilities to enrich Dubai's cultural and creative landscape.

Dubai Culture commissioned Walter Williams to develop the virtual edition, offering the audience a 360-degree angle space to explore 19 art exhibitions showcasing the creations of more than 270 local and international artists. These practitioners have illuminated the art of calligraphy with works representing different cultures. The virtual biennale also presents various inventive cultural designs and experiences, featuring artworks inspired by traditional and contemporary calligraphy and typography in more than 8 languages.

This digital entry allows art collectors to explore and purchase the artworks they wish to acquire, getting to know the talented artists behind these works. It also permits people of determination to enjoy diverse creative expressions presented in the biennale. At the same time, the public has the chance to visit over 35 heritage and cultural sites activated by the biennale through its diverse programme offerings.

The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, held in October 2023, attracted a record number of over 1,000 worldwide participation requests through an open call by Dubai Culture earlier this year. The biennale's programming included 150+ workshops and 25+ talks alongside 19 exhibitions, covering more than 35 locations to show calligraphy masterpieces as well as contemporary and modern visual arts.