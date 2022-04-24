DUBAI: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved the Eid Al Fitr holidays for 9 days in Dubai government departments, starting from Saturday, 30th April until Sunday, 8th May. The official work will resume on Monday, 9th May.

On this occasion, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, conveyed his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.