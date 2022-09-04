Shamiana

Taj JLT's iconic dining venue Shamiana is inviting guests to be a part of a stunning dining experience to celebrate the festival of Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala. The 23 dishes including Avail, Kootu Curry, and Olan, will be served on banana leaf-laced plates. The special 'Onam Sadhya' will be available at Dh150 per person, with add-on non-vegetarian dishes at an additional price. Available from September 8 till September 10 for lunch only. From 12.30pm till 3.30pm. Guests with groups of 10 or more may enjoy a 10% discount on their meal. Prior reservations are required.

Calicut Paragon

Celebrate Onam at Calicut Paragon in Al Karama with delicacies like Crab Thushar, Tender Coconut Payasam, Mutton Varattiyathi, and more. Diners can also get their hands on the Grand Paragon Thiruvoba Sadhya on September 8 from 11L45am till 4pm. Dh42 per person for dine-in. Dh45 for takeaways.

Calicut Notebook

Indulge in a 26-dish Onam Sadhya, also known as Onasadhya, at Calicut Notebook. Those looking to get their hands on the delicious dishes, can avail the deal at the venue's multiple locations including the one in Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais. Special rates are also available for bulk orders and Sadhya catering.

Indian Coffee House

Located in Al Mankhool, Dubai, Indian Coffee House is inviting guests to celebrate the Payasam Festival from September 2 till September 7, 11:30am-4pm. The festival will be concluded with a Grand Thiruvona Sadhya which will take place on September 8. Those interested can indulge in the festive celebrations for as low as Dh40 per person.

Salkara

Indulge in Onam festivities at Salkara Restaurant, located in multiple parts of Dubai including Al Warqa'a Dubai Media City, and more. The venue is offering the Thiruvona Sadhya, available for both dine-in (Dh40) and takeaways (Dh43).

Appam House

Get your Sadhya meals from Appam House in Silicon Oasis, Dubai, this year. The venue is offering 21 dishes including Sharkera Upperi, Pappadam, Olan, and more. Dive into the dishes served on a banana leaf on September 8. The Onam offer is priced at Dh32 per person. Bulk orders and deliveries are also available.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).