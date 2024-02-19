Berklee Abu Dhabi, the first Middle East outpost of Berklee College of Music, is set to launch the third edition of the Berklee Abu Dhabi Music Summit, taking place on 24th and 25th February under the theme "Your Music, Your Business". The Summit dives into the basics of the music business, providing independent artists with a roadmap to develop their careers.

Collaborators of the summit include one of the Middle East’s largest music conference and entertainment industry platforms, XP Music Futures; audio technology pioneers, Dolby; and the first legal music streaming service in MENA, Anghami.

The Summit’s first day aims to engage the next generation of artists, composers, songwriters, and music business professionals through panel discussions led by renowned industry professionals, along with a series of performances throughout the day. On the second day, attendees will gain practical knowledge from industry experts through a series of workshops, followed by an entertaining Jam Session that will conclude the Summit.

At the summit, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with over 30 esteemed industry experts, musicians, producers, and educators across the event's two-day duration. Highlights include opening remarks by María Martínez Iturriaga, Senior Vice President, International Learning Environments at Berklee as well as sessions that will cover essential topics such as 'Managing the Artist Manager', with experts from MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures.

“Anghami” will host a session on 'How to Release Music in 2024', while a panel, entitled 'Daring to Write a Hit', promises insightful discussions. Other exciting sessions include 'The Modern Studio: Laptop Generation’, with 19-time Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer, Rafa Sardina, and 'Creating Immersive Music in Dolby Atmos', guided by Raby Hamza, Manager of Content & DCX at Dolby MEA.

A variety of performances from the Berklee community are scheduled throughout the Summit, including singer and Berklee alumni, Sara Al Hashimi, up-and-coming artist, Jiire Smith, and artist Khayal.

Day two of the summit offers a rich array of workshops, starting with a unique Music Listening Session in collaboration with Anghami, during which artists will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals in a speed-networking style format, gaining valuable feedback and forging meaningful connections. The "XCHANGE WORKSHOP" by XP Music Futures will delve into the rapidly evolving regional music scene, exploring the components that shape musical identity with insights from key experts. In addition, attendees will learn about the art of improvisation in a workshop led by Sean Skeete, Interim Dean of Performance Division at Berklee College of Music. The day culminates in the Berklee Abu Dhabi Jam Session, where participants can join a stellar lineup of international musicians for a dynamic ensemble experience, learning, jamming and performing together under the guidance of acclaimed musicians such as pianist, and musical director, Victoria Theodore, who has collaborated with icons such as Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder.