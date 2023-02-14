UAE - The Maritime Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi’s celebration of the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and traditional practices, is returning for its second edition from February 17-26 at Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the festival’s ten-day programme will recreate a historic shoreline community with an authentic blend of maritime craft demonstrations, souqs, storytelling, performances, and traditional cuisine.

Visitors of all ages will be taken back in time and immersed in traditional coastal life, learning more about those who lived in rhythm with Abu Dhabi’s tides through experiences including family workshops, traditional games and performances, historical re-enactments, and culinary experience.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Maritime Heritage Festival celebrates and raises awareness of the UAE’s seafaring cultural heritage. For centuries, our ancestors thrived and developed thanks to the bounties of the sea, and it is DCT Abu Dhabi’s proud responsibility to preserve and protect this rich coastal history and its associated practices, so that invaluable knowledge and skills might be safeguarded for future generations and progress Abu Dhabi.”

Festival areas include the Fishing Village, the Trading Village, Heritage Guardians, and the Promenade, with each area allowing visitors to explore maritime heritage through a variety of experiences. Visitors will be able to experience a pearling exhibition and meet pearl divers, explore the textile souq, enjoy a family moment by the beach, and catch nightly performances of Al Ayyala, Ahallah, and Al Nahma.

In the Traditional Games Arena, visitors will discover the sports and games played by our ancestors and have the opportunity to test their skill by taking part in competitions. Students will be invited to compete between 4pm and 7pm, while the general public will be invited to take part after 7pm.

A community radio show will also be running live from the grounds of the festival with entertaining interviews, music, and trivia questions.

Tickets are available for purchase and are priced at AED30 ($8.16) for adults and AED15 for children ages 6 to 15. Children under five enter for free. The Maritime Heritage Festival is open Sunday through Thursday from 4pm to 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 4pm to midnight.

