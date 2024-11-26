DOHA: There is a possibility of rain on Thursday and strong winds during the weekend with a significant drop in temperatures, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said.

It is expected, that the amounts of clouds in the country will increase from Wednesday, and opportunities are created for scattered rain that may be thundery in places, followed by Northwesterly winds from fresh to strong in speed, causing blowing dust at places and high sea waves, the QMD said in a social media post.

The wave height can range between 4-8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times, it added.

The country will experience a significant drop in temperatures where the maximum ranges between 22-29 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 13-19°C in different regions due to Northwest wind activity, the Met department further said.

