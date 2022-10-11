Dubai - Commercial Bank International (CBI), a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, is the first bank to recruit a UAE national via Metaverse.

CBI conducted formal interviews in their Metaverse location, which led to the recruitment of an Emirati employee by the Bank. This is the first of its kind in the world, said the company.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, the CEO of CBI, said: “The Metaverse opens up a whole new channel for communication and collaboration by integrating digital and physical worlds. We are extremely proud to be the first ever bank in the world to complete candidate recruitment through the Metaverse environment. Our courageous and creative move strongly supports the UAE’s vision to be a world leader in innovation.”

CBI has become among the few leading early-adapter banks worldwide, by launching their virtual location in the Metaverse recently.

The bank has been showcasing their Metaverse presence at GITEX this week and have demonstrated the immersive potential of the Metaverse through a series of real use cases.

