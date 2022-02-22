PHOTO
DUBAI: Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) took part the GCC General Secretariat’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.The BDF parachutists, military band and cavalry delivered a show at Al Forsan Town Square in Dubai.
The parachute team also enchanted with their stunts spectators who attended the show.
The BDF band played selected military, folk and international musical pieces. Accompanied by the cavalry unit, the military band delighted the fans who were at the expo with their professional performance.
