Gulf Air, the national carrier Bahrain, in coordination with Bahrain Authority of Culture & Antiquities (BACA) and Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority (BTEA) has announced the airline’s presence in the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Beginning today and until the end of the major global event on March 31, the airline has created a space for visitors to Explore Bahrain and Explore Gulf Air with a series of videos and interactive elements to highlight the hub of the airline.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Bahrain Authority of Culture and Antiquities and the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority to showcase our beautiful Kingdom and its national carrier at the Bahrain Pavilion. Visitors of Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates are encouraged to connect with our brand, learn more about what we have to offer, and be guided on booking a trip to the Kingdom of Bahrain through gulfair.com.”

Visitors are introduced to Gulf Air’s products and services along with a glimpse of the experience of flying on the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as being able to interact with the brand by scanning codes within the space.

Additionally, content of the Kingdom of Bahrain along with codes that can be scanned by visitors to introduce them to touristic and cultural activities of Bahrain are on display, alongside exclusive footage of the Kingdom provided by the Bahrain Authority of Culture & Antiquities (BACA), Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority (BTEA), and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

The Bahrain Stopover, relaunched in December 2021 in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority; gives eligible Gulf Air’s passengers the opportunity to stop in Bahrain, obtain hotel reservations, and use tourist facilities through various tailored packages and offers, before continuing on to their final destinations, including no visa fees and no PCR test on arrival fee.

In addition, the airline announced the return of its exclusive Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix packages on gulfair.com for passengers visiting Bahrain in coordination with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority and the Bahrain International Circuit. This would allow eligible visitors to book a flight, accommodation, a 3-day race pass along with transport to and from Bahrain International Circuit.

Recently, Gulf Air has received APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating; an award based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. In addition, Gulf Air has also received the Skytrax Five Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research.