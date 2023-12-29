Cairo: Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi has commended the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Palestinian people and their efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.



In remarks to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament’s special session on Palestine at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Al-Asoomi said, "The Kingdom has been exerting relentless efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people."



The speaker of the pan-Arab legislature also highlighted the summits of world leaders the Kingdom has hosted, primarily the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, out of which the Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee was formed and chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and was tasked with visiting the capitals of influential countries for ending the aggression on the Palestinian people.



Al-Asoomi also highlighted the Saudi fundraising campaign to Aid Palestinians, which collected donations valuing over SAR500 million, in addition to the relief air and sea bridge for Gaza, calling on Arab people to continue boycotting all products that support the Israeli occupation forces in carrying out their crimes against the Palestinian people.