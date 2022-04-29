Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched an online platform which allows the public to obtain free e-scooter riding permits. The platform is now ready to operate and available to riders starting April 28).

Riders can apply for the permit on this link: https://traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/services/issue-scooter-permit/index.do

The RTA also shared a detailed user manual on e-scooters which provides detailed guidelines on technical and safety specifications, areas they are allowed, and how to read traffic signs and road markings.

E-scooter specifications

Use e -scooters that comply with the specifications and standards approved by the RTA. They must have the following specifications:

— The electric scooter must be manufactured to withstand the climatic conditions of the country

— The electric scooter must conform to the specifications specified by the authority

— Check that the bell/horn is working

— Front and back lamp

— The maximum speed of the electric scooter is to be set at 20 km/h

— Tires need to be in good condition

— Brakes on the front and rear wheels are needed

E-scooter user rules

Areas where e-scooters are allowed

— Do not ride on paths other than those in the permitted districts and areas

— You can only ride electric scooters on bicycle paths specified by the Authority

— It is not permitted to ride the e-scooter on any roads at all, except on safe streets specified by the RTA. These are roads which are marked by clear red lines at the beginning of the road, signs and ground markings, and a road speed limit of 30 km/h

Permitted areas and routes to use an electric scooter

The actual operation of e-scooter started on April 13, 2022,in ten districts in Dubai and was restricted to the designated cycling lanes in:

It was also permitted at all cycling and scooter lanes across Dubai, except for the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.

Traffic signs and road markings

— Before setting off, check your bike

— Ensure that you have sufficient battery power for the journey

— Check that the front and rear lights are working

— Check that the bell/horn is working

— Check that the wheels are not damaged and that they are in good working condition

— Apply the front and rear brake levers to check their effectiveness

— Adjust the height of the handlebar to a suitable position so that you have full control of the device

Traffic instructions and prohibitions

— It is forbidden to ride against the direction of traffic

— Don’t carry anything that causes the scooter to become unbalanced

— Don’t carry any passenger on the electric scooter

— Electric scooters must be disembarked while crossing pedestrian crossings

— The scooter may not be parked in places other than those designated for it, or in a way that would impede the movement of vehicles or pedestrians

— It is not allowed to use electric scooters that do not meet the technical requirements specified by the Authority

— The instructions specified in the road signs and tracks must be adhered to

— Towing the electric scooter in any vehicle, or towing any objects in it is prohibited

— It is forbidden to use the left side of the road when riding on safe streets, or not make sure that the road is clear when changing lanes

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).