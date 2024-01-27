The second edition of the Ajman Motor Festival 2023-2024 will take place at Ajman City Centre from January 27 to 28, 2024, promising a spectacular showcase of modified and classic cars, along with captivating motorcycle shows.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), the event, conducted in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club and Ajman Police, is dedicated to promoting sports and social activities in Ajman.

Distinguished by noticeable modifications and improvements, the participating cars attract the attention of enthusiasts, featuring professional paintwork, advanced sound systems, and unique interior designs.

The festival embraces a variety of car categories, including modified saloons, SUVs, and sports cars, and visitors can expect an immersive experience, filled with the roar of engines, and the allure of unique automotive innovations.

In a departure from other events, the Ajman Motor Festival does not impose specific conditions on participating modified cars, ensuring inclusivity and delivering a diverse and engaging experience for fans of modified cars and bikes, a statement said.

It attracts diverse age groups, especially young car enthusiasts.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: "The growing public interest in the Ajman Motors Festival reflects the remarkable progress achieved by the emirate in meeting the diverse interests and aspirations of society.

“The success is a testament to the constructive cooperation between the public and private sectors, organised in a coordinated and integrated manner to support the development process of the Emirate of Ajman and fulfil its future vision.”

The festival was launched in 2023, with its inaugural activities taking place at the Ajman Police Shooting and Sports Club, and featuring a variety of modified cars and motorcycles in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club.

Notably, luxury and tourist police patrols added a distinctive and attractive character to the event.

Expanding its footprint to Ajman Marina, the festival introduced a diverse regional flavour with various activities, enriching the visitors' experience in exploring the culture of collecting modified cars in the United Arab Emirates.

The festival stands out for organising major events across various tourist and vital sites in the Emirate of Ajman, providing a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy various entertainment activities and quality family time.

It also serves as an ideal occasion for local and international automotive companies to showcase their products, opening broad investment and commercial horizons.

The festival serves not only as a platform for enthusiasts to showcase their unique modifications but also emphasises the importance of road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

With the support of Ajman Police, the festival aims to deliver crucial messages about traffic safety and responsible driving to a wide and diverse audience.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).