NEOM — The National Center for Wildlife, in partnership with NEOM, has introduced 132 species into the NEOM Nature Reserve, marking a significant step toward ecological rehabilitation. This diverse group includes 80 Arabian sand gazelles, 12 mountain gazelles, 12 ibexes, and 28 Arabian Oryx, all acclimatized for eventual release into their natural habitats.



Dr. Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife, highlights that the release was a critical component of a broader effort to protect regional endangered species. The program aims to restore ecosystems and enhance biodiversity across Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative and national environmental conservation strategies. These efforts are integral to achieving the goals outlined in the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The National Center for Wildlife, the authoritative body for wildlife conservation and development in the Kingdom, is dedicated to reviving endangered species in their native environments. Advanced methods are used for monitoring and surveying biodiversity in protected areas, including tracking wildlife populations and gathering crucial data to understand the challenges faced by these species.



Spanning 25,000 square kilometers, the NEOM Nature Reserve focuses on creating a balanced ecosystem using innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technologies. In collaboration with research institutions, this initiative addresses critical global issues like biodiversity loss and species extinction, aiming to protect and preserve natural environments for future generations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).