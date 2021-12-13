PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport is reviewing 100 applications from private investors to open different sports projects in the Kingdom, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, the sports minister said his ministry approved 30 new licenses for different sports projects in the private sector.
The ministry owns 170 local clubs and it plans to increase this with private investors, he added saying, the Kingdom wants to raise the contribution of sports to the gross domestic product to 1.2 percent by 2030.
