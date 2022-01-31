RIYADH: US diplomatic missions have exempted Saudi nationals aged 50 years or older from attending personal interviews to obtain US tourist visas.

“The US Embassy and Consulats General are happy to announce those interview waivers are now available for Saudi citizens at least 50 years old renewing a tourist visa,” the US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Monday.

Sharing more details, the US mission said that applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for visa renewal by mail: Applicants must be Saudi citizens and at least 50 years old, reside in Saudi Arabia, have no arrest or conviction record, and no prior deportation from, or denial of entry into, the US.

All sections of the DS-160 online application must also be answered completely and accurately.

Visa renewal by mail can take up to 2 weeks.

B1/B2 visa criteria includes: The applicant is applying to renew a prior five-year B1/B2 visa that has not expired for more than 12 months, and the applicant has never been refused a US visa after the expiration of the last issued B1/B2 visa.

The mission clarified that the applicant should only submit the documents requested by the US Embassy or the Consulate General.

This includes a copy of the interview waiver confirmation letter, the DS-160 application confirmation page for each applicant, one colored photograph (51 millimeters x 51 millimeters) taken within the last six months against a white background, which must show the full face, neck, and shoulders of the applicant in frontal view with a neutral expression and no eyeglasses, current passport and passport with the most recent US visa, and copy of visa application fee receipt.

The applicant should not submit bank statements, HR letters, travel reservations or any other unnecessary documents. If additional information is required, the US Embassy or Consulate General will contact the applicant.

Welcoming the announcement, Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This waiver announced by the US Embassy will promote Saudi-US relations and make it easier for eligible Saudis to enter the US. It is an indicator of the special and good Saudi-US relations. It will also make it easier to get a US tourist visa for those qualifying for such an exemption.”