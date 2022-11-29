ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners, ahead of UAE's 51st National Day.

The pardoned prisoners had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offenses.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The President's pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to rethink their future and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities in order to lead successful social and professional lives.