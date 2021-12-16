DUBAI - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the UAE has an attractive and flexible business environment and a stable investment climate that ensure sustainable growth, supported by advanced legislation.

Such legislation are in line with the country’s aspirations for the next 50 years, as part of the "Projects of the 50" covering investment, foreign direct investment (FDI) and business practices, Sheikh Nahyan explained.

This has empowered the UAE to become an international hub for trade, investment and capital, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement while receiving Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC Courts), who was accompanied by Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Director of the DIFC Courts, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan lauded the achievements of the DIFC Courts in solving financial disputes according to advanced procedures, underscoring its keenness to ensure the rights of companies and protect their capital.

