Golden Visa holders in Dubai can get a driving licence without the need for training, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

“Present your previous driving licence approved in your country and issue a new one from RTA at the driving institutes after passing the knowledge and road tests,” the authority tweeted on Monday.

According to the RTA website, Golden Residency holders can get a Dubai-issued licence if they present the following documents:

>> Original Emirates ID

>> A copy of the previous valid driving licence

>> Knowledge test and road test results.

The UAE had implemented its long-term residency scheme called Golden Visas in 2019. It enables expats to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas are issued for five or 10 years and renewed automatically.

As of November, over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the Golden Visa since its launch.

Investors, entrepreneurs, special talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge and bright students are eligible to receive the visa.

Recent regulations expanded the Golden Visa eligibility to include managers, CEOs, specialists in science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology. Additionally, the procedure to get the long-term residency was eased for highly skilled and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, pioneers, leading students and graduates.

