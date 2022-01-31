PHOTO
RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched an e-service enabling clients to re-issue a previous e-power of attorney by copying the same terms or parties.
“The e-service aims to fast-track the process, save time and effort, and improve client satisfaction,” the ministry said.
Clients can use the service by logging into the Najiz.sa portal, selecting “Issue e-power of attorney,” then “Copy previous power of attorney,” and entering the number of the previous PoA and the ID number of one of the parties.
The step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services in order to streamline procedures and boost efficiency.
