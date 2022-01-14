RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued an index for the classification of air carriers and airports based on the number of complaints submitted by travellers to the authority during the month of December 2021.



GACA revealed the total number of complaints lodged by passengers on air carriers during the month of December, amounted to 391 complaints, and in the monitor Saudi Arabian Airlines came as the least airline company with complaints launched against it with 6 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint timely processing rate in the specified month that reached 99.



Flynas came in second with (9) complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a timely processing rate of 98%. Meanwhile, Flyadeal came in third, with (17) complaints per 100,000 passengers during the same month, with a timely complaints processing rate of 99%.



The most common complaint for the month of December was about refunding the value of tickets, followed by delayed flights, and then the cancelation of flights.



GACA explained that the index for rating airports for the month of December indicated that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam had the lowest number of complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 passengers, in the index of international airports, in which the number of passengers exceeds 6 million passengers annually, with 5 complaints, and a timely complaints processing rate of 63%.



Meanwhile, King Abdullah International Airport in Jazan had the lowest complaints submitted to the authority, in the index of international airports where the number of passengers is below 6 million passengers annually, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint and a timely complaint processing rate of 100%.



Finally, the indicator for domestic airports, Najran Airport was the lowest in terms of complaints submitted to the authority, with a rate of 3% per 100 thousand passengers, with a rate of 3% per 100,000 passengers, recording two complaints and a timely response rate of 100%.



GACA explained that the issuance of the monthly report for the classification of air carriers and airports index (in terms of complaints submitted to the authority), aims to provide travelers with information about the performance of air carriers and airports in resolving their customers’ complaints, so that travelers can choose the appropriate service providers, as well as enhance efforts of being transparent.



This demonstrates GACA’s credibility and keenness on passenger complaints and stimulate fair competition between air carriers and airports, in away to develop and improve services.



It is worth noting that GACA has provided multiple communication channels around the clock to ensure interaction with travellers and airport goers through the following communication channels: the unified call center (8001168888), through (WhatsApp) service via the number 0115253333, social media accounts, e-mail, and the website.



GACA receives complaints through those channels that varied between issuing boarding passes, dealing with employees, serving people with disabilities and limited movement, and other issues.



GACA has prepared a booklet that includes instructions on how to deal with passenger complaints at airports, and circulate it to airport operators, as it specifies controls and service level agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries.



This is in addition to training employees of national airlines and ground service companies, those who deal directly with travellers to comply with the executive regulations for protecting the rights of customers, through workshops held for them from time to time.