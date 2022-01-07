RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France are coordinating on the results of an investigation into an incident during the ongoing Dakar Rally, a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

Preliminary findings of the investigaiton did not find any evidence of criminal suspicion in the accident, which left one French contestant injured last week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related to the accident, the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry also said, in cooperation with the rally organizers, it was keen to implement internationally approved safety and security standards in order to maintain the safety and security of all Dakar Rally participants, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.