RIYADH — Around 13,627 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.



According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from January 6 to 12.



The arrests included 6,774 violators of the residency system, 5,295 violators of the border security rules, and 1,558 violators of the labor laws.



Another 411 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 48% were Yemenis, 49% Ethiopians, and 3% of other nationalities, with 17 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of Saudi Arabia.



14 people were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.



A total of 94,938 violators are currently subjected to the procedures for violating the regulations, of which 84,794 are men and 10,144 are women.



Of them 84,086 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,228 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 6,380 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1million in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.