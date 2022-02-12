RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) confirmed that citizens are not obligated to replace their passport with the new electronic passport.



The Directorate confirmed that the fees for issuing and renewing the passport are still the same and have not changed. It stated that the fees for issuing a passport for 5 years are SR300, and for 10 years, SR600.



Citizens wishing to obtain the new electronic passport can book an appointment through the Absher platform to check the region’s passports, the Directorate said, noting that this method is the first stage of issuance.



The passport will continue to be issued in its old form until the launching stages of the new e-passport are completed, the Directorate said, clarifying that visas are still linked to the concluded agreements between countries.



It is noteworthy that the Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif had launched earlier the new e-passport for Saudi citizens.



The new Saudi electronic passport is characterized by changes in its details and content, such as a change in its external color and a change in the security features. Also, it includes an encrypted data chip to protect data security.



Additionally, the e-passport has been designed with the highest modern security specifications and is compatible with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.



