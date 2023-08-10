UAE - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has recovered more than Dh2.32 million worth of financial support from 107 UAE citizens who accepted fictitious jobs in the private sector. These Emiratis were beneficiaries of the Nafis programme — a federal scheme that helps UAE nationals get jobs in the private sector and offers salary support and other benefits.

“Our systems track companies’ compliance with hiring Emiratis in real jobs, paying their salaries as agreed in their contracts through the Wage Protection System (WPS) and as shown in the digital link between the ministry and pension funds in the UAE,” Mohre said in a statement on Wednesday. “We also have an effective smart inspection system and conduct regular field visits to companies employing Emiratis.”

As per the law, companies in the UAE are required to add 2 per cent Emiratis in skilled roles every year. The Nafis (Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council) programme helps companies find Emirati job-seekers and offers financial support and benefits to boost Emiratisation in the private sector. However, fake Emiratisation is punishable by fines, with all financial support already granted to beneficiaries recovered. Fines for the offence can reach up to Dh100,000 per Emirati.

‘Fake Emiratisation’ is when an Emirati is enrolled in a company’s records without real work so as to avail of the benefits of the Nafis scheme. The ministry said it will take legal action against such cases.

“This comes as part of our strides to achieve Emiratisation objectives … The benefits provided by the Nafis programme to UAE citizens — coupled with the facilities that it offers to companies committed to Emiratisation goals — must align with the national objectives to enhance Emirati citizens’ role in the country’s development.”

Mohre urged UAE citizens not to be lured by fake Emiratisation jobs. It encouraged residents to report violations on 600590000 or through the ministry’s app or website.

In July, the ministry imposed fines and administrative sanctions on 436 companies for instances of fake Emiratisation from the second half of 2022. Nafis financial benefits had also been cut for UAE nationals who were hired as part of these bogus schemes.

