President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued Federal Decree-Law No.26 of 2023, amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No.4 of 2004 regarding the establishment and organisation of the Presidential Court.

The Decree-Law stipulates that the term ‘Chairman of the Court’ shall be replaced with the word ‘Minister’ and the term ‘Chairman of the Presidential Court’ shall be replaced with the term ‘Minister of the Presidential Court,’ wherever it is mentioned in Federal Decree-Law No.4 of 2004, or in any other legislation, decree or decision unless the context requires otherwise.

Every text or provision that contravenes or conflicts with the provisions of this Decree-Law shall be repealed.