DUBAI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has rolled out its “e-return document” for Emirati travelers returning from abroad.



The ministry offers the service to Emirati citizens in cases of lost or expired passports and for newborns.



The electronic service aims to facilitate the issuance of emergency passports, which previously took up to three days.



It also enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes, which will be emailed to them free of charge and without the need to visit a UAE embassy or consulate.



Those concerned must apply for the service on the ministry’s website, www.mofaic.gov.ae, or on its smart application, “UAE MOFAIC.”



Abdulaziz Al Hebsi, Director of the UAE Nationals Affairs Department at the Ministry, said the ministry’s “Service Development Team” worked relentlessly to simplify and facilitate relevant procedures, adding that the service was enhanced in response to customer feedback.



In line with the directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership to provide proactive and outstanding digital services, the ministry is offering a range of first-rate services for Emirati citizens through the “Emirati Traveler” page on its website.