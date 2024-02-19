The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised an awareness workshop for representatives from legal departments in several private-sector companies and media outlets. The workshop highlighted the procedures to settle labour disputes, in line with Federal Decree law No. 20 of 2023 Amending Certain Provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationships, and Federal Decree-Law No. 21 of 2023 Amending Certain Provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 Concerning Domestic Workers.

The session, conducted in both Arabic and English at MoHRE's Dubai headquarters, focused on increasing awareness among private-sector legal departments regarding pertinent legislation concerning labour disputes and underscored the imperative of adhering to these laws.

MoHRE settles labour disputes with a final decision (which holds an executive order), provided a specified set of criteria is met, most notably that the total value of the dispute is AED50,000 or less, or if the dispute is about non-compliance by either party with a previous amicable settlement decision issued by MoHRE, regardless of the claimed amount.

For disputes surpassing AED50,000, MoHRE will continue its practice of seeking amicable settlements. Cases where an amicable settlement could not be reached will be referred to the relevant court for resolution.

They also form part of the continuous development efforts to legislation to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness, reduce the occurrence of labour disputes, and expedite their resolution, while safeguarding the rights of all parties to an employment contract through a fair and transparent legislative environment, renowned for integrity and impartiality.

The UAE labour market topped the world on the Lack of Labour Disputes indice in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.