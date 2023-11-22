When it comes to the best countries in which to work, UAE repeatedly tops global rankings. With clean streets, secure neighbourhoods, great benefits, and a wide range of permits and visas, every year more expats flock to the country for a more fulfilling and convenient life.

The laws in the country not only make it possible to work good jobs, but also to have two jobs at once. Employees do not need permission from their primary employer to take up part-time work.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), UAE's Labour Law allows employers to recruit skilled part-time workers. These employees must have university degrees or higher, and must have completed two or three years diploma in any technical or scientific field.

According to the type of visa they hold, employees must fulfil different requirements to take up a second job.

