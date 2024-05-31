On World Cabin Crew Day on May 31, Etihad Airways is embarking on a global recruitment campaign, and having recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew in 2024, is looking to welcome around 1,000 more by the end of the year.

Etihad said it is looking for aspirants to deliver its world-renowned hospitality, while enjoying the perks of travel and adventure that a career in aviation offers.

Interested candidates are invited to attend an Open Day, or register their interest and apply online at careers.etihad.com. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment, either in person or virtually.

Etihad offers a unique opportunity for candidates located anywhere in the world to take part in a virtual recruitment process, helping Etihad to reach the best talent wherever they are located. Candidates can choose their interview date and time to suit their time zone and their schedule.

Prior experience is not essential as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus located adjacent to the airline’s headquarters, the airline said.

Etihad’s diverse cabin crew is made up of people from 112 nationalities, all based in the cosmopolitan emirate of Abu Dhabi.

As well as a competitive salary, cabin crew are provided with fully-furnished modern accommodation, medical insurance, allowances, and have access to discounts on dining, shopping, leisure activities, car hire and more.

Cabin crew also enjoy travel benefits and have access to a wide range of destinations.

Etihad offers excellent career progression with 31% of cabin crew members promoted within the past 12 months. A number were also promoted to positions in the corporate division located at the airline’s headquarters, to pursue careers in marketing, guest experience, network operations, aviation training and finance.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad, said: “As Etihad continues to grow, we are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team who share our ambition to become the airline that everyone wants to fly.

“We’re looking for the world’s best, who will embrace our passion for growing the airline and share our commitment to providing warm hospitality and a truly remarkable experience for our guests.”

Living in the UAE’s thriving capital offers crew a safe city with plenty of things to do. From enjoying some of the world’s most beautiful beaches to water sports in the Arabian sea or outdoor pursuits in the desert, to an abundance of restaurants, bars and nightlife, there will never be a dull moment. The metropolis of Dubai is also just a short drive away.

Etihad’s cabin crew fly across the world to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Cabin crew will have the opportunity to work across the airline’s state-of-the-art, modern fleet including the superjumbo Airbus A380s which connect Abu Dhabi with London, New York and from 1 November Paris, as well as Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777s, Airbus A350s and Airbus A320 and A321 family.

