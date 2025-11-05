At least 45,000 new jobs for women are expected to be created across the Arab region next year, an official of the UN Women announced today during a panel discussion held on the sidelines of the ‘Second World Summit for Social Development’, which will run until November 6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).



Speaking at the ‘Solutions Spotlight - Jobs, Skills & Care: Scaling Inclusive Employment for People-Centred Development’, Dr Moez Doraid, UN Women Regional Director for the Arab States, explained that employment generation for women in the Arab region is part of the ‘Surging Women’s Employment Initiative’ (SWEI) led by the UN Women and its partners.



He said, “One of UN Women’s top priorities in the Arab region is to solve one of the most persistent problems, both in this region and globally, which is the low levels of women’s labour force participation. It’s a global problem, but in the Arab countries, it takes one of its most extreme manifestations: For the past three decades, women’s labour force participation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has stagnated at around 20%. That is nearly half the global levels.”



Doraid pointed out that SWEI also aims to increase women’s labour force participation by “5 percentage points in five years” and also to address and overcome “a persistent paradox” in the MENA region, which is “the contrast between women’s capabilities that have advanced very rapidly primarily through educational attainment and their employment backlog.”



Despite significant gains in education—where women now outnumber men in universities and make up 57% of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) graduates—employment figures remain stubbornly low, Doraid lamented.



“Women’s capabilities have advanced because women’s illiteracy has been halved in the last two decades. Today, there are more women than men enrolled in universities, and 57% of STEM graduates in the MENA region are women. However, when looking at the workforce, the average labour force participation rate for women across the region is only 20%. There are notable exceptions, such as Qatar, where the participation rate is 63%, nearly three times the regional average,” Doraid further explained.



He said, “Women are increasingly represented in STEM education and entrepreneurship. For instance, in the MENA region, the percentage of women tech entrepreneurs surpasses that of Silicon Valley. Additionally, a significant growth area lies in the green economy, which addresses both environmental challenges and enhances women's employment opportunities.



“And it covers the entire spectrum of the value chain, empowering women from access to finance to sales, including both in domestic and external markets. The third is the care economy because women constitute the majority of employees in this dimension, as well as care services, such as day care services. And we are doing that by addressing three dimensions of both overcoming obstacles and enabling women.”



Doraid noted that SWEI’s approach spans macroeconomic policy, legal reform, and norm-shifting programmes, such as the ‘Dare to Care’ initiative, which encourages men to take on more domestic responsibilities. Currently, women perform “4.7 hours” of unpaid domestic work daily, compared to just “one hour” by men, he also said.



He also urged governments and partners to adopt conducive macroeconomic policies, enforce laws, and support cultural shifts that allow women to balance family and career. After the panel discussion, Doraid took to LinkedIn to summarise the points he raised at the Solutions Spotlight event.



“Women in the region remain vastly underrepresented in the labour market, despite being among the most educated in the world. SWEI tackles this paradox head-on, working to create 500,000 new jobs within five years and increase women’s employment by 5% by 2030.



“The initiative combines evidence-based policy reform, legal change, and social norm transformation - backed by powerful partnerships with Arab governments, the EU, Spain, Germany, and the Islamic Development Bank. It also builds on positive momentum across the region, where 72% of fathers express a desire to spend more time with their children and 86% of policymakers support extended paternity leave - strong indicators of evolving mindsets toward shared care responsibilities,” he stated.



Doraid added: “SWEI drives growth where women already lead in the Care, Green, and STEM Economies, and partners with over 700 private sector companies under the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to open new pathways for women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.”





