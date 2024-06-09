The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai offered more than 100 job opportunities exclusively for Emiratis.

These opportunities were featured in an Open Day event held to foster local talent and provide valuable career opportunities, and saw the participation of several prominent companies.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the NAFIS Programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

The open day event attracted numerous job seekers and showcased a wide range of career opportunities across various sectors.

Participating companies included DMCC, Takaful, KPMG, Neuron, Ghabash Group, Union Coop, AZADIA, APEX, Al Gurg Group, Al Batha Group, and Innoventures Education, offering diverse roles in their respective fields.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, shared his thoughts on the event: "We have entered a new phase in our national mission of Emiratisation. Recently, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that priority for government jobs will be given to those who have worked in the private sector for three years. In my view, this visionary leadership aims to make the unique private sector experience a fundamental part of our citizens' work ethic. It will ensure that Emiratis contribute to the prosperity of our nation's economy, where the private sector is a crucial pillar. These events that we organise are key to achieving these goals."

He added, "Through these events, we are not just providing jobs; we are building career paths and futures that align with the interests of our citizens. The success of these initiatives is made possible by the synergy and collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the NAFIS Programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Dubai College of Tourism, along with the valuable participation of private sector companies."

The open day featured a series of engaging activities, including on-the-spot interviews and networking opportunities with industry leaders. This initiative aligns with the Council's ongoing efforts to empower Emiratis and integrate them into the workforce, contributing to the sustainable development of Dubai's economy.