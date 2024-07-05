DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, today announced senior appointments to support the organisation’s growth and strengthen its leadership bench.

This latest list of promotions and senior appointments includes 7 UAE nationals, many of whom have grown their careers at the Emirates Group in different roles and continue to play key roles in the organisation’s success.

Sheikh Ahmed said, “These appointments reflect the expanded scale, breadth, and ambition of our business. I’m heartened that we have been able to fill these roles with internal talent, including UAE nationals. The Emirates Group will continue to invest in being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, to deliver world-leading products and services, and reflect Dubai’s vision to be number one in everything we do.”

Appointments effective 8 July:

– Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer

– Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO

– Badr Abbas, Divisional SVP Emirates SkyCargo

– Capt Mark Burtonwood, Divisional SVP Group Safety and Network Operations

– Mostafa Karam, Divisional SVP Customer Affairs and Service Audit

– Yousuf Mohammad Ali, Divisional SVP Group Procurement and Logistics

– David Broz, SVP Aeropolitical and Airline Industry Affairs

– Devarajan Srinivasan, SVP Facilities and Asset Management

– Mahmood Al Khaja, SVP Material Management and Repairs

– Will Lofberg, SVP International and Government Affairs

Appointments effective 1 September:

– Shahreyar Nawabi, CEO Emirates Flight Catering

– Mahmood Ameen, Divisional SVP Engineering Projects and Aircraft Procurement