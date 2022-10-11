DUBAI - The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced the launch of the new "EmaraTax" integrated platform later this year following an extensive period of assessment, consultation and development.

EmaraTax will significantly enhance the way that taxpayers can access the FTA’s services, pay their taxes and obtain refunds. The new platform also greatly enhances the ability of the FTA to administer taxes in the UAE, enables better, faster decision-making and earlier engagement with taxpayers that need support.

Offering online access to a larger number of FTA services than ever before, a simplified and streamlined user experience, and extensive self-help and service request options, EmaraTax offers a range of significant enhancements. Individual taxpayers, tax agents, legal representatives, foreign missions and diplomats, customs bodies and verification agencies will all benefit from the range of new developments that EmaraTax brings to life.

The new platform is a modern tax administration ecosystem that integrates with other influential government entities such as the UAE Central Bank and national technology-based programs including UAE PASS to simplify to make the best use of common data and in so doing simplify a range of user processes, from logging-in to compiling tax returns. In addition, EmaraTax is mobile-ready, and the App will be launched shortly after the new platform goes live in November 2022.

FTA’s new system aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage emerging technologies and build a solid digital infrastructure that serves the people and business community of the UAE.