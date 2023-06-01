ABU DHABI - Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received in his office on Wednesday Stefan Blatler, Attorney-General of Switzerland; Massimo Badji, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE; and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office and the Swiss Public Prosecution Office and the means to develop the services provided.

Counselor Alblooshi stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi's Public Prosecution to develop partnerships with various prosecution bodies at the international level, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, through enhancing joint work with international partners and consolidating presence in the global judicial arena.

The two sides highlighted the significance of direct communication between the judicial authorities to simplify procedures and follow up on requests for judicial assistance and extradition. They also shed light on the importance of concluding judicial agreements and exchanging relevant experiences.

The meeting reviewed the advanced procedures adopted by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office and their role in facilitating access to justice and preserving rights, especially in implementing an integrated system to complete all procedural steps remotely.

At the end of the meeting, the Swiss delegation praised the advanced level of services in the Abu Dhabi Prosecution, expressing their interest in exchanging experiences and knowledge between the two sides for the benefit of both sides.