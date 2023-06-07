The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, which falls on 7th June, affirmed that its supervisory role is one of the most important mechanisms for achieving food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

ADAFSA indicated that it conducted a total of 33,643 inspection visits to food and agricultural establishments, both plant and animal, operating in the emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of 2023. Of these, 20,001 visits were in Abu Dhabi, 9,378 in Al Ain, and approximately 4,269 in the Al Dhafra region.

Such routine inspections aim to monitor and rectify any malpractices in food establishments and agricultural establishments, employing approved procedures, follow-up visits to ensure compliance, or conducting visits to address administrative orders or closures.

During the first quarter of this year, approximately 46 percent of the establishments visited demonstrated full compliance with all food safety requirements. Furthermore, 10,987 establishments, comprising 33 percent of the total, were issued warnings for minor violations. A minimal proportion of 2 percent (703 establishments) were found to have committed violations, prompting the Authority to take appropriate action.

In terms of food shipments inspected during the same period, approximately 23,866 shipments underwent examination at the ports of Abu Dhabi. Out of these, 23,860 shipments were released, while there were only 6 rejections throughout the first quarter of this year.

ADAFSA recognises that food safety is of paramount importance in serving and delighting the community. To achieve this, it is dedicated to implementing best practices throughout the food chain and adopting effective control systems and comprehensive awareness programmes. These initiatives adhere to international best practices and principles of risk analysis, ensuring the enhancement of community welfare and safety by providing access to safe food.

To promote a collective responsibility for food safety and mitigate the risk of foodborne diseases, the Authority actively engages all stakeholders. It plays a vital role in verifying the safety of food consignments, as well as the production and agricultural inputs received through border crossings. Additionally, the Authority endeavors to raise community awareness of best food practices.

In addition, the Authority collaborates closely with esteemed global food safety authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

This commitment stems from the Authority's dedication to adhering to the highest global standards in food safety, as well as the protection of human, animal, and plant health. By adopting the standards set by these institutions, the Authority aims to uphold food safety, prevent the transmission of food-related diseases, and enhance its preparedness and response capabilities during food-related emergencies.

ADAFSA invites all segments of society to actively contribute to the enhancement of the food safety system. It also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555.