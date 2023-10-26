In an event organised by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police has reiterated the dangers of not following traffic rules in the country.

The event, called 'Our City is Beautiful', took place in Rabdan Park, Zayed City, in cooperation with Shakhbout City Schools, Al Ahlya Hospital, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company, and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

Dean Mahmoud Youssef Al Balushi, the Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols, stressed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in promoting traffic safety for members of the community.

During the event, he warned families and children of the dangers of using e-scooters on public roads, and urged them to only use these scooters in designated places with proper protective equipment.

On Tuesday, Dubai Police revealed that five people were killed and 29 injured in several e-scooter accidents across the emirate over the past eight months, as they too reiterated the call for riders to follow road safety regulations.

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department in Dubai, said over 10,000 fines were imposed on riders in the last eight months. They have also recorded 32 accidents due to the “improper use” of e-scooters. Of the injuries, two were severe, 14 moderate, and 13 were minor cases.

At the Abu Dhabi event, Assistant Tariq Muhammad Hamidan from the Public Relations Department of the Directorate gave an awareness lecture emphasising the need to keep an eye on children during the winter vacation. He said that it is important to keep children busy and protect them from the dangers of using e-scooters.

The lecture also emphasised the importance of maintaining the appearance of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, by avoiding throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving. In the case of such a violation, Article 71 of the Traffic Act would apply and a fine of Dh1,000 would be levied, as well as six black points on the driver's licence.

