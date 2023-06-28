Tunisia - The Cabinet meeting held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Najla Bouden, approved a number of draft organic laws and decrees.

These include a draft organic law amending decree No. 2011-70 on the organisation of military justice, a draft statute for military judges and a draft organic law approving the extradition partnership between the Tunisian government and its Algerian counterpart, according to a press release from the Prime Ministry.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decree on the organisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

