RIYADH — Any foreigner who arrives in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa with the purpose of tourism is not allowed to engage in work in the Kingdom or perform Umrah during the Hajj season or perform Hajj without a Hajj visa.



These include among seven obligations that a tourist on a visitor visa shall comply with, according to the visit visa regulations issued by the Kingdom, Al-Watan newspaper reported.



As for the validity of the single-entry visa, it permits one-time entry, and its validity is for a period of three months with a condition that the period of stay does not exceed one month.



As for a multiple entry visa, its validity is one year, provided that the period of stay does not exceed three months at one time during its period of validity. The fee for the visa is SR300.



The following are the seven main requirements for the holders of a visit visa for the purpose of tourism.



The visa holders have to comply with the rules and regulations prevailing in the Kingdom; the visa holders have to carry with them their identification documents at all times, and they have to fulfill the main purpose for which the visa was granted.



According to the requirements, the visa holders are not permitted to perform Hajj except under a Hajj visa; they are not allowed to perform Umrah during the Hajj season, which is determined by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah; they do not engage in paid or unpaid work, and the holder of the visa has to adhere to the validity of the granted visa and the permitted period of stay.

