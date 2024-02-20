H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the SEC meeting, held in Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed multiple topics related to government work policies and the quest to develop government services to keep pace with the growth witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in its various vital sectors.

The SEC issued a decision regarding the regulations of the work of suburbs' councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, the provisions of which apply to all suburbs' councils in the Emirate.

The decision included all the legal provisions regulating the work of the suburbs' councils, such as the formation of the councils, the terms and conditions of membership and its duration, the requests submitted to the councils, the powers of the chair of the council and the deputy, the responsibilities of the members, and a number of items related to the council committees and competencies, among others.

The SEC also issued a decision regarding the establishment and formation of the Supreme Committee for the Sir Bu Nair Festival.

The decision stipulated that a committee would be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called: “The Supreme Committee for the Sir Bu Nair Festival,” affiliated with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and working under its supervision.

According to the decision, the Supreme Committee for the Sir Bu Nair Festival will be formed under the chairing of the Chairperson of the EPAA, and the membership of representatives whose rank is not lower than that of director of a department from Sharjah Media Council (Deputy Chairperson); Sharjah Police General Command; Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

The decision also included the powers of the Supreme Committee of the Sir Bu Nair Festival and the various legal provisions regulating its work.

The SEC approved the amendments of the Sharjah Consultative Council to the draft law amending Law No. (5) of 2014 regarding the reorganisation of the Police Science Academy (PSA) in the Emirate of Sharjah, and directed that the draft law be submitted to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The SEC reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) for the year 2023, which includes the authority’s most prominent achievements that were accomplished during the past year and contributed to the development and application of best practices that meet operational requirements.

The report showed the growth witnessed by aircraft traffic at Sharjah Airport and the increase in the number of passengers to reach 15.3 million passengers in the year 2023, in addition to increasing the number of destinations and weekly flights for some companies, and attracting more airlines, which contributed to increasing the airport’s revenues generated by 19 percent.

The report included the efforts of the SAA to develop services and add more using artificial intelligence, in addition to initiatives to develop work teams and motivate them through an ideal work environment.

The report also reviewed the airport’s receipt of many accreditations and awards that enhance its distinguished position among various airports, and reflect the level of its services that take into account the environment, sustainability, and consideration of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The report also included the most prominent development projects completed during the past year.