The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its weekly meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, at the office of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda, including the progress of government work in the emirate, the development of various services, and the monitoring of developmental projects in different sectors.

SEC issued Resolution No. 7 of 2024 on the regulation and licensing of marine sports activities in the emirate of Sharjah.

The resolution stipulates that, in accordance with relevant federal and local legislation and in coordination with the competent authorities, the club shall implement all the competencies and powers necessary to achieve its objectives, including the following:

1-Regulating all marine and water sports activities and overseeing them in the Emirate.

2-Granting preliminary approval for the licensing and renewal of facilities, in coordination with the Department of Economic Development, before issuing the licence.

3- Supervising the work of maritime rescue facilities and rescuers in the Emirate and issuing the necessary permits to regulate their work.

4- Issuing temporary permits for training exercises involving marine sports equipment participating in races within the waters of the Emirate.

5- Issuing permits for the designated number of jet skis for facilities.

6-Issuing licences and permits necessary for practicing hobby diving with equipment and free diving in the Emirate.

7- Issuing registration plates for bikes and marine boats in coordination with the relevant authorities.

8- Specifying the tools used for recreational and sports fishing in the waters of the Emirate, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The resolution also includes regulatory legal provisions, including licensing requirements, prohibitions, maritime rescue activities, insurance, designation of marine areas, conditions for the use of maritime vehicles, fee and violations schedules, administrative penalties, and others.

The council also discussed the emirate's organisation of significant events and occasions that enhance Sharjah's leading position in organising and hosting quality events, utilising them for tourism promotion, and reinforcing national values and the country's fundamental principles.