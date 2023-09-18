JEDDAH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has confirmed that all ingredients used in energy drinks and carbonated soft fizzy drinks are considered safe as per the evaluations made by the reliable international agencies.



The authority emphasized that the harm resulting from energy drinks or fizzy drinks is due to increased consumption and decreased nutritional value. The SFDA stated that fizzy drinks are prepared from a sugar solution with added flavors, coloring materials and saturated with carbon dioxide, while carbonate drinks are water with dissolved carbon dioxide.



Carbonated water contains more carbon dioxide than flat water, enabling consumers to enjoy a bubbly sensation. Damage may be caused due to excessive consumption of sweetened drinks in general as they contain added sugar, the authority pointed

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).