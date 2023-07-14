Riyadh: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) called on society members as well as the government and private-sector bodies to share their feedback regarding the personal data regulations drafts before the end of Monday, 31 July 2023.



SDAIA called for expressing views on the Executive Regulation of Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and the Regulation on the Transfer of Personal Data Outside the Geographical Boundaries of the Kingdom.

The Executive Regulation of the PDPL aims to clarify the provisions and procedures related to the law, which enables people to understand their statutory rights and obligations related to personal data and ensure the optimal use of these data.



Meanwhile, the second regulation aims to define the detailed provisions and procedures related to the transfer of personal data outside the Kingdom.



The PDPL contributes to enabling individuals to exercise their personal data-related rights and raise the level of the authorities’ compliance with the regulations and procedures for processing these data.



Hence, the law contributes to supporting the digital transformation process, which is a main pillar for achieving the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, in a way that boosts business and attracts foreign investments.



Society members are invited to take part in the survey on: https://istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa/ar/Transportation/NDMO/Pages/default.aspx