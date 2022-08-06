RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued orders to withdraw the licenses of nine recruitment offices and suspend the activities of 17 other offices for a period of two months. These punitive measures were taken for the violation of the Labor Law rules and regulations during the last months of June and July.



The violations were detected during the monitoring and inspection of the activities of the recruitment offices by the ministry officials. The punitive measures were taken as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor the recruitment sector and to ensure the implementation of the decisions aimed at protecting the rights of employers and further promote the sector.



Meanwhile, Musaned platform, under the ministry, continues its work on developing the recruitment sector and providing multiple services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals. It also contributes to resolving complaints and disputes that may occur between the parties involved in the contractual relationship.



Musaned, the ministry’s website for household services and home employment program, aims to introduce the rights and duties of domestic workers and employers, and bring procedures and mechanisms under one umbrella through coordination with domestic labor service providers.



The ministry called on everyone to report any violations related to the recruitment sector by calling over the unified number 19911 or through the ministry’s application available on smart phones.

