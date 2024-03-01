RIYADH — The services for four recruitment offices have been suspended due to their violation of the rules and regulations related to hiring of house workers.



This was announced by the Musaned Platform, the official website for household services and home employment programs under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. In a statement on its X account, Musaned said that the violations of the recruitment offices included non-compliance with the rules of recruitment and provision of labor services, and delays in the arrival of domestic workers as per the signed labor contracts.



It is noteworthy that Musaned is one of the initiatives of the ministry to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom.

Musaned provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights.

The platform spells out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer.

