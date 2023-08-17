Riyadh: The Ministry of Justice has recently introduced the "Request for an Interpreter" service through the Unified Translation Center's online platform, called "Najiz.sa." This initiative aims to cater to individuals who do not speak Arabic as their primary language.



According to the ministry, this electronic service allows beneficiaries to request an interpreter who can assist them in effectively communicating with the judicial department and other relevant individuals during court proceedings. To utilize this service, users can log in to the Najiz.sa portal, select the statement of claim, input requited information, choose preferred language, complete the required data, and finally submit the application.