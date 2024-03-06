RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the Saudi Contractors Authority, launched the unified contracting agreement for complete construction, considering it as an executive document. This scheme is within the ministry’s Preventive Justice Initiative.



The ministry was represented in signing the contract by Sheikh Salman Al-Fawzan, deputy minister for judicial affairs, while the authority was represented by its Secretary General Abdul Majeed Al-Rashudi.



It is noteworthy that Minister of Justice Sheikh Walid Al-Samaani had previously directed the launch of the second phase of the Preventive Justice Initiative, which includes working to convert more contracts into electronic and documented, and a number of projects that contribute to enhancing the values of justice and transparency, and achieve complete justice, community security, and bring down judicial disputes.



Saudi Contractors Authority is an organ of the Ministry of Commerce which is concerned with the country’s construction sector.

