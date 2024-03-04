RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued an order to withdraw the licenses of 21 recruitment offices and suspend the activities of four recruitment offices for committing various violations. These recruitment offices were found guilty of violating the rules and regulations for practicing recruitment activities and providing labor services, the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry attributed the withdrawal of the licenses of 21 recruitment offices to their violations such as failure to refund the amounts that these offices owed to their clients, hiring illegal workers, in addition to making payment of recruitment costs not within the Musaned platform.



The activities of four other recruitment offices have been suspended due to their delay in the process of the arrival of workers according to contracts concluded with employers, and their failure to comply with the rules of recruitment and provision of services for workers.



The ministry stated that these measures came within its efforts of continuous oversight and follow-up of the recruitment sector so as to ensure the implementation of its regulations and rules aimed at preserving the rights of employers and develop the sector through the Musaned platform and under the direct supervision of the ministry. The ministry and Musaned are exerting efforts to develop the recruitment sector and provide multiple and qualitative services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals, as well as to improve a mechanism for resolving complaints and disputes that may occur between the parties involved in the contractual relationship.



Through this, the MHRSD aims to raise the efficiency and commitment of recruitment firms by monitoring the application of the rules of recruitment practice to raise the performance of offices and companies.



The ministry called on everyone to report any violations related to the recruitment sector by calling over the Musaned number (920002866) or through contacting the Musaned application available on smart phone devices.



It is noteworthy that Musaned is one of the initiatives of the ministry to develop the Kingdom’s recruitment sector related to domestic workers. Musaned provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights. The platform spells out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer.

